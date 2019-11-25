House of Hardcore Results From Philadelphia: Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack

House of Hardcore held an event at the 2300 Arena in Phiadelphia, PA this past Saturday, with MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. HOH Champion Willie Mack. Here are results, via PWInsider:

*Crazzy Steve defeated Clayton Gainz with the Double Duprees.

*Johnny Swinger defeated Mike Jackson, the former NWA Alabama Junior Heavyweight Champion, making his ECW Arena debut. This was said to have been great with Jackson’s dives popping the crowd, as it was the left thing they expected. Jackson was booked after Dreamer was stunned at how great Jackson was during the Gathering convention last August.

*Billy Gunn defeated Wrecking Ball Legurszy.

*Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin defeated Moose, Eddie Edwards and Fallah Bah.

*Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. Sonny Kiss & Orange Cassidy went to a nio contest when Alex Reynolds, Wrecking Ball, Clayton Gainz and Chris Mojo hit the ring and attacked everyone. Reynolds cut a promo about being the best wrestler not signed to a company. Dreamer made it an eight-man tag with Cassidy and Kiss pinning Reynolds after a DDT. Dreamer cut a promo after about how ECW used to be made fun of because it was different and had misfits but wrestling is supposed to be fun. It has no prejudice against race, sexual orientation, gender or religion and anyone who sees wrestling that way can go f*** themselves. It got a big pop.

Alex Reynolds laid in the ring selling for the entire 15 minute intermission. He then recovered and challenged anyone in the back to fight him. The debuting Leroy Green from House of Glory came out and beat him.

*Private Party defeated Best Friends.

*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu defeated HOH TV Champ Willie Mack in a non-title bout.

Stan Hansen and Masa Chono (his debut in the venue) each made appearances and cut promos.

HOH returns to Waukesha, Wisconsin on 12/7 with Tommy Dreamer, The Godfather, Rikishi, Al Snow, Harry Smith, Shawn Spears, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, ODB, Melina, Angelina Love, Swoggle, Dave Herro, The Double Duprees announced.