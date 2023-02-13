Hughes Brothers On Their AEW Dark Experience, Hoping For WWE Tryout

D-Von Dudley’s sons have had a busy year as the Hughes Brothers, and they recently talked about their options going forward. Terrell and Terrence Hughes made appearances on AEW Dark a few times in the past several months, and they spoke with The Run-In Podcast about their plans going foreward. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Terrence on having different options: “So right now, we’re trying to conquer pretty much everywhere we can. We’ve had a few WWE tryouts already, and we’ve had AEW Dark and we’re still going back to AEW Dark. We’re still in contact with the coaches, we email each other periodically. I think wherever the best opportunity arises would be where we would want to go. But for right now, we’re just trying to do the indie thing to prove our name first.”

Terrell on their WWE tryout hopes: “I would like to get on the WrestleMania tryouts this year actually. I’ve been sending some tape over to WWE. I’m getting responses, getting feedback. I think they have a tryout after WrestleMania, so I think my goal might be on that. I know, for AEW Dark, we’ve been getting some emails for it, but we’ve been having some booked dates for indies. But we’ve been talking to Tony every time we do his show, and we get good feedback.”