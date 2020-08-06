Hugo Savinovich Claims That Karrion Kross Used to be a Hired Gun for Mafia Groups

– WrestlingInc.com reports that in a video posted by Lucha Libre Online, former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke about NXT Superstar Karrion Kross and said the man used to work as a “hired murderer.” You can view view Savinovich’s original video in the player below.

Savinovich said that Karrion Kross was once a “real-life mercenary,” and he’d be hired to do “dirty jobs” for mafia groups when he was younger. He claimed that mafia groups liked Kross for being a real-life hitman because he had a “scary look.” It should be noted that Savinovich has a reputation for making wild claims on social media.

In comments translated from Spanish, Savinovich stated on Kross, “He’s a warrior, he’s an athlete that once was a hired murderer. This is not ‘a making this, making that’. No, this is the real thing. Now he’s so passionate about wrestling. I love my friend, he have a great friendship. God bless him and his love with Scarlett.”

Savinovich added that he will have an interview with Kross soon to talk about his difficult upbringing and going from “a real-life mercenary to become the face of NXT.” Previously, Savinovich worked with Kross in AAA, and the commentator also stated that he’s helped Kross with creative ideas for his NXT character.