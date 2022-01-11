Hulk Hogan Earns Criticism For Comment About Betty White, Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier’s Deaths

Hulk Hogan has managed to get in trouble online after his Facebook account made some…choices in commenting on Betty White, Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier’s deaths. As you likely know, the trio of celebrities all passed recently and on a video posted to comedian Josh Pray’s Facebook page reacting to Saget’s passing, he responded to a comment suggesting that Saget’s death was caused by a COVID-19 vaccine.

After the original commenter wrote “Many directions we can go with this, but I will take jab for $500 Alex,” Hogan (or at least his official Facebook account) replied:

“100% Betty and Sidney were also jabed their dropping like flies but they’ll never say it.”

The comment has now been edited (it now just reads “I”) after Hogan was criticized for the comment, but of course it had already been screenshot and shared online. You can see a screenshot as shared on Twitter by Wrestling Hub below.

Hogan has yet to comment on the matter.