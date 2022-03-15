Hulk Hogan Delivers Speech on Passing of Scott Hall

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made an appearance at the Hogan’s Hangout bar yesterday and spoke on the passing of late fellow WWE Hall of Famer and nWo stablemate, Scott Hall. You can see a video of Hogan’s speech on Scott Hall at the gathering below. Hogan stated the following on Scott Hall:

“Hey yo! Thank you guys for being here. We appreciate every one of you Hulkamaniacs, for life, brother. A short while ago, a good friend of mine just passed away, Scott Hall. So, in Jesus’ name I pray, thank you God for taking care of my brother. He took care of me when I was down and out, and everyone thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map. I love him so much, I can’t even explain it to you. He had a bunch of faults, but he was a good guy. He had a bunch of faults, but he was a good guy. I just want to let everyone know here tonight that he’s in our thoughts and prayers. He just passed. I had a real hard time getting my act together and getting over here. But bad times don’t last, but bad guys do. For the original Bad Guy, Scott Hall, that took Hulk Hogan and taught Hollywood Hogan to be a bad guy, I’ve got nothing but love for life, brothers.”