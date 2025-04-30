wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Reveal Third Man, Announce Launch of Real American Freestyle Wrestling
April 30, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff teased a new project and said that they had a third man involved. Today, they posted a new video revealing the third man to be Israel ‘Izzy’ Martinez. The three are launching Real American Freestyle Wrestling. No other details were provided.
Martinez is a freestyle wrestling coach who has coached fighters like Jon Jones, Holly Holm, and Yair Rodrigez.
Our Third Man pic.twitter.com/e74KkWqXV5
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 30, 2025
