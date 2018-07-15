Hulk Hogan Seen Flying Into Cleveland Today

– It appears former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan was spotted flying into Cleveland, Ohio earlier today. PWInsider reports he flew into the city alongside Jimmy Hart. It was noted that Cleveland is a two-hour drive from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where WWE Extreme Rules 2018 is being held this weekend.

The website also reported last March that WWE and Hogan were in discussions about a possible return to the company for Hogan. Additionally, the website claims there was talk of using Hogan at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia last April.

This is hardly confirmation that Hogan is heading to Pittsburgh for Extreme Rules. However, PWInsider’s report suggest that Hogan is trying to “throw fans off the scent.” You can check out tweets of Hogan being spotted on a flight from Georgia below. The article also notes that Hogan doesn’t have any planned public appearances in the Cleveland area this weekend or the next several days. The implication seems to be that Hogan is going to drive to Pittsburgh from Cleveland to make a surprise return to WWE next week.

@HulkHogan is on my flight! I'm 2 rows back & say hi !! — alie skowronski (@alie_skow) July 15, 2018

My back yard HH pic.twitter.com/V9CW8gt7T6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018