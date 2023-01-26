wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Tweets a Plea For Toilet Paper
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
Hulk Hogan was out of toilet paper on Wednesday, and he sent a plea to all of Twitter to help him. The WWE Hall of Famer took to his Twitter account today to send what appear to be inadvertent tweets, writing:
“Help”
“I ran out of toiler paper brother,help!!!!!!!!”
Hogan deleted the tweets, but not before they were screenshotted and shared widely online as you can see below.
No word on whether Hogan got the aid he needed. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him during this difficult time.
It is indeed a emergency, Hulk Hogan has ran out of TP. 🚽🧻 pic.twitter.com/Ut3xyCbomA
— Pro Wrestling Guru (@PWGuru02) January 25, 2023
