Hurricane Pro Wrestling Results 7.16.22: Tessa Blanchard Headlines Against Miranda Alize

– Hurricane Pro Wrestling held an event last night in Beaumont, Texas. Tessa Blanchard was in action and beat Miranda Alize in the main event.

The card streamed live on Title Match Network. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Hurricane Pro Tag Team Championships: Pump Patrol (Jared Wayne & Johnny Flex) beat Ricardo Cage & Rocky Breaux and The Blue Collar Krew (Billy Wayne & Chris Syndel) (c) to capture the tag team titles.

* Chuck Devine beat Stevie Hendrix.

* Hurricane Pro Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Tama Ku beat Chandler Hopkins and Ryan Davidson.

* Hurricane Pro Women’s Championship: Danni Bee beat Lady Frost (c) and Steph De Lander to win the title.

* Hurricane Pro Heavyweight Championship: Edge Stone (c) beat Nobe Bryant.

* Tessa Blanchard beat Miranda Alize.