Ice Ribbon P’s Party 94 Results 12.22.21 – Tag Team Main Event, More

Ice Ribbon held their latest show, P’s Party 94, on Wednesday featuring a tag team match for the main event plus more. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Tequila Saya and Rina Shingaki opened the show today to say goodbye to the brand which was started by Saya in 2018. Shingaki now works in the office for 2AW after her in-ring retirement last month.

* Yappy and AKARI beat Cherry and Kiku when Yappy pinned Kiku in 8:47.

* Suzu Suzuki pinned NATSUMI with a Dolphin Buster in 6:21.

* Haruka Umesaki pinned Yuki Mashiro in 9:53.

* Banny Oikawa pinned Madeline with a clutch in 7:06.

* Totoro Satsuki and Itsuki Aoki beat Riko Kaiju and Chie Ozora when Satsuki pinned Ozora after a diving senton in 9:58.

* Miku Aono pinned Nao Ishikawa after a lariat in 12:32.

* Tsukushi Haruka and Momo Kohgo beat Asahi and Kaho Matsushita when Haruka pinned Matsushita after a diving double stomp in 14:21. Haruka thanked Saya for creating “P’s Party” after the match. Whatever the new dojo brand show ends up being with CMLL, Haruka will be the booker of it.