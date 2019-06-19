wrestling / News
ICW Champion Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum Passes Away at 36
– Adrian McCallum, aka Lionheart, has sadly passed away. McCallum was the reigning ICW Heavyweight Champion at the time of his passing. ICW confirmed his tragic passing earlier today. He was 36 years old.
He was a regular in ICW and the British professional wrestling scene. His cause of death has not yet been reported. Earlier today, Lionheart’s Twitter account made the following statement, “‘One day you will eat your last meal, You will smell your last flower, you will hug your friend for the last time. You might not know it’s the last time, that’s why you must do everything you love with passion’ #Afterlife @rickygervais”
Lionheart made his pro debut in 2003, and he’s been a regular in ICW since 2007. He also worked TNA during their European tours, and he also wrestled in ROH in 208 against Nigel McGuinness.
On behalf of 411, I send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Adrian McCallum.
