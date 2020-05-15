wrestling / News

Identity of Janitor From Money in the Bank

May 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank

During the ‘Corporate’ Money in the Bank ladder match at the event of the same name this past Sunday, there was a spot in which Dana Brooke slipped on water left behind by a janitor. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the janitor was played by Kane Prichard, the son of Bruce Prichard. And yes, his name is actually Kane, and he was named after the WWE character.

