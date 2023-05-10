wrestling / News
Identity Of Performer On This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up (SPOILERS)
May 10, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Kelani Jordan will make her debut on this week’s WWE NXT Level Up in a match with Wendy Choo. Wrestling Inc reports that this will be the debut of former Michigan State gymnast Lea Mitchell.
The match was taped last night and will air this Friday on Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- Savio Vega Credits Scott Hall for His WWE Career, Reveals Criticism Hall Gave Him After Tryout
- More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Becky Lynch Promo Reportedly Cut Off
- Becky Lynch Punches Out Crew Worker for Cutting Off Her Music
- Eric Bischoff On If There Was Pressure To Succeed After 2000 WCW Reboot, Didn’t Like Hogan vs. Kidman