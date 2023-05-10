wrestling / News

Identity Of Performer On This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up (SPOILERS)

May 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Kelani Jordan will make her debut on this week’s WWE NXT Level Up in a match with Wendy Choo. Wrestling Inc reports that this will be the debut of former Michigan State gymnast Lea Mitchell.

The match was taped last night and will air this Friday on Peacock.

