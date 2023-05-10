wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
May 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Dante Chen def. Tavion Heights
* Wendy Choo def. Belani Jordan
* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Becky Lynch Promo Reportedly Cut Off
- Becky Lynch Punches Out Crew Worker for Cutting Off Her Music
- Eric Bischoff On If There Was Pressure To Succeed After 2000 WCW Reboot, Didn’t Like Hogan vs. Kidman
- Trish Stratus at NHL Game in Tight Jeans, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos