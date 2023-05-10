wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

May 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Dante Chen def. Tavion Heights

* Wendy Choo def. Belani Jordan

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

