wrestling / News
Various News: The IInspiration Set For Legends of the Ring, First Guests For The Gathering III
August 31, 2021 | Posted by
– The IInspiration — aka the former IIconics — are set to appear at Legends of the Ring in October. The wrestling convention will host the first post-WWE appearance so far for Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay among many other guests.
The convention takes place on October 2nd in Iselin, New Jersey and you can find out more here. The convention is set to take place next July, and you can find out more here.