Ikuro Kwon Joins MLW Battle Riot VII

Ikuro Kown is the latest star added to MLW Battle Riot VII. MLW announced on Thursday that Kwon has entered the 40-person match at the event, which takes place on April 5th in Los Angeles.

The full announcement reads:

Ikuro Kwon enters Battle RIOT VII in LA on April 5

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Ikuro Kwon will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Thunder Studios Arena in greater Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

The darkness spreads. Ikuro Kwon, the sinister and unrelenting soldier of CONTRA Unit, has officially entered MLW’s Battle RIOT, and with him comes a wave of destruction unlike anything the 40-wrestler extravaganza has seen before.

Since emerging as CONTRA Unit’s sinister striking machine in 2019, Kwon has become one of the most feared operatives in MLW. From the moment he stepped foot into the league, Ikuro Kwon has carved a path of chaos, ambushing fighters and manipulating outcomes with ruthless precision. Cloaked in shadows and fueled by malice, Kwon brings a style as unpredictable as it is violent.

A skilled striker and master of deception, Kwon has blinded opponents with his dreaded mist, serving as CONTRA’s loyal assassin and enforcing their global agenda of domination. His mysterious aura and sudden, savage attacks have made him a nightmare for opponents—and in a match like the Battle RIOT, where anything goes and chaos rules, Kwon is uniquely dangerous.

Now, with 39 other competitors standing between him and capturing the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, Ikuro Kwon steps into the RIOT with one goal: eliminate everything in his path.

Will the agent of CONTRA seize this moment and bring the World Title to the global cabal? Find out when MLW presents Battle RIOT live on April 5 in Los Angeles!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!