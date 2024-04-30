Ilja Dragunov On Being Drafted To WWE Raw, Sharing Roster With Gunther

Ilja Dragunov is a WWE Raw star now, and he spoke about being called up after the show. Dragunov was drafted to Raw on tonight’s show, and he spoke in a digital exclusive about being called to Raw and more. You can see the video and highlights below:

On how excited he is for Raw: “I have no words. I mean, NXT became my home. These people — a lot of these people became a home away from home for me. But now it’s time for my next chapter, and I gotta make a promise, one promise that I already kept here. To every place I come, I push the place to the next level. That’s what I do, that’s what I did with NXT. And this is the same thing I do when I come to Raw, with incomparable passion and incomparable intensity. And trust me, no one is prepared, and no one is safe anymore when ‘The Mad Dragon’ arrives. Thank you.”

On the reaction from the NXT roster to his being drafted: “It’s amazing. I never expected it, I never expected that so far away from all the places I came before, I find home again. But there are beautiful people here who exactly pushed me as much as I pushed everything else, and I will be always grateful for that.”

On being on the same roster as Gunther: “I think there’s only one word that describes it: destiny.”

