wrestling / News

AEW’s Charlette Renegade Reportedly Out With Injury

May 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Nuff Said Renegade Twins Image Credit: NWA

Robyn Renegade has been getting a lot of singles bookings, and her sister, Charlette, has not been seen on AEW or ROH TV. Fightful Select reports that Charlette Renegade has been out of action all year due to an injury. Specifically, she’s been having concussion issues, although she’s working on getting cleared to wrestle again. It’s unknown when that might happen, due to the nature of concussions.

The Renegades have spent a lot of their time on ROH in tag team matches, but did appear for AEW as well. However, Robyn has been working solo in 2024 without her sister on screen.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlette Renegade, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading