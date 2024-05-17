AEW’s Charlette Renegade Reportedly Out With Injury

Robyn Renegade has been getting a lot of singles bookings, and her sister, Charlette, has not been seen on AEW or ROH TV. Fightful Select reports that Charlette Renegade has been out of action all year due to an injury. Specifically, she’s been having concussion issues, although she’s working on getting cleared to wrestle again. It’s unknown when that might happen, due to the nature of concussions.

The Renegades have spent a lot of their time on ROH in tag team matches, but did appear for AEW as well. However, Robyn has been working solo in 2024 without her sister on screen.