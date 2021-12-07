Impact News: Company Considering More VHS Runs of Events, Su Yung Impact on 60 Episode Set

– Impact is reportedly considering doing more VHS releases of events following their Slammiversary 2021 set selling out. PWInsider reports that the company is looking into doing additional short runs of events on the format, and that the idea was inspired by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers.

– The site also notes that a Best of Su Yung episode of Impact in 60 is set for December 16th on AXS TV. The day will also include an airing of the Impact One Night Only Tournament of Champions PPV from 2013.