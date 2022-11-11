wrestling / News
Impact News: Delirious To Be Back At Next Week’s Tapings, Upcoming Impact in 60 Episodes
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
– Delirious will be back in action at the Impact Wrestling tapings next week, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the ROH alumnus will be on the PPV and TV tapings set for next week in Louisville.
Delirious joined the production team for MLW late last month.
– The site also notes that Impact in 60 will focus on Davey Richards and Triple X in upcoming episodes.
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman Reportedly Has Heat in WWE Over ‘Flippy’ Tweets
- More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: Note on MJF Promo, Darby Allin Match Scratched From Show
- Matt Hardy Reveals How JBL Angered Evander Holyfield at Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’