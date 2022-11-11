wrestling / News

Impact News: Delirious To Be Back At Next Week’s Tapings, Upcoming Impact in 60 Episodes

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Delirious Image Credit: ROH

– Delirious will be back in action at the Impact Wrestling tapings next week, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the ROH alumnus will be on the PPV and TV tapings set for next week in Louisville.

Delirious joined the production team for MLW late last month.

– The site also notes that Impact in 60 will focus on Davey Richards and Triple X in upcoming episodes.

