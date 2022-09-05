wrestling / News

IMPACT Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling On September 8

September 5, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Brian Myers will defend his IMPACT Digital Media Championship title in a ladder match on this Thursday’s broadcast. Bhupinder Gujjar will challenge in a rematch from their confrontation at the Lone Star Stampede event. You can see the official announcement tweet from IMPACT below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bhupinder Gujjar, Brian Myers, Impact Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading