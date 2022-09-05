wrestling / News
IMPACT Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling On September 8
September 5, 2022 | Posted by
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Brian Myers will defend his IMPACT Digital Media Championship title in a ladder match on this Thursday’s broadcast. Bhupinder Gujjar will challenge in a rematch from their confrontation at the Lone Star Stampede event. You can see the official announcement tweet from IMPACT below.
.@bhupindergujj4r gets his long-awaited Digital Media Championship match against @Myers_Wrestling THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV in a LADDER MATCH! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/iyMwRebRnE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 5, 2022
