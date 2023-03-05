Impact Alumnus Larry D Loses Home In Fire, GoFundMe Set Up

Former Impact Wrestling star Larry D and his family lost their home in a fire this weekend, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help them. Larry posted to his Twitter account to share the bad news, writing:

“We lost our home to a house fire tonight, everything gone… I’m for the first time at a loss for words and do not know where to start…thankfully our dog an cats were saved and recovered… long road for my wife,our 4 kids and I,I ❤️ you all,Tia for positive an prayers”

The GoFundeMe is available to see and contribute to here, and has raised $2,850 raised of $a 10,000 goal thus far.