Impact News: This Week’s After Shock Online, Caleb Konley Debuts New Character

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IMPACT After Shock

– This week’s Impact Wrestling After Shock post-show is now online. You can see the video below, with Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs breaking down the show:

– Caleb Konley, who has portrayed Suicide in Impact, debuted a new character on tonight’s episode as Kaleb (with a K), Tanille Dashwood’s personal photographer.

