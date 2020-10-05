wrestling / News
Impact News: Preview For This Week’s Episode, Impact in 60 Theme
October 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released a preview for this week’s episode. You can see the video below, which recaps the four-way Tag Team Title feud as well as Eddie Edwards’ match with Eric Young at Victory Road before previewing this week’s show:
– This week’s Impact in 60 will feature classic matches from Bound For Glory as the company heads into that PPV on October 24th.
More Trending Stories
- Spoiler On Zicky Dice’s Mystery Partner On Tomorrow’s UWN Primetime Live
- Triple H On The Evolution Of Roman Reigns’ Character, Biggest Takeaways From The Pandemic Era In WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Lex Luger Slamming Yokozuna On USS Intrepid, WWE Changing Plans On Luger Being Next Hulk Hogan
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Not Wanting To Lose WWE Title To Bret Hart, Why They Could’ve Had A Great Match