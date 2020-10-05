wrestling / News

Impact News: Preview For This Week’s Episode, Impact in 60 Theme

October 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 92920

– Impact Wrestling has released a preview for this week’s episode. You can see the video below, which recaps the four-way Tag Team Title feud as well as Eddie Edwards’ match with Eric Young at Victory Road before previewing this week’s show:

– This week’s Impact in 60 will feature classic matches from Bound For Glory as the company heads into that PPV on October 24th.

Bound for Glory, Impact in 60, Impact Wrestling

