Impact News: Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Crossroads, Taya Valkyrie Returns, Sami Callihan Attacks Eddie Edwards

– Two new matches are set next week’s Impact Crossroads special. During tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Laurel Van Ness will defend the Knockouts Title against Allie. In addition, Taiji Ishimori and Matt Sydal will face off in a TItle vs. Title match with the X-Division and Grand Championships on the line.

Also set for the card, which airs Thursday at 8 PM ET on Pop TV, are:

* Impact World Championship Match: Austin Aries vs. Johnny Impact

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: LAX vs. Cult of Lee

– On tonight’s episode of Impact, Taya Valkryie made her return to TV. Valkyrie came back and renewed her feud with Rosemary after being off the episodes that were taped in Toronto. Valkryie was unable to attend those shows because permanent residency in the US wasn’t done at the time and as a Canada native, there was the possibility that she would not be able to get back into the US. Video from Valkryie’s return is below:

– Here is another highlight video from Impact of Sami Callihan attacking Eddie Edwards. Callihan attacked Edwards after losing to him on the episode and hit him in the face with a baseball bat: