Impact News: Sacrifice Tickets On Sale Tomorrow, Gutcheck Returning

– Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning for Impact Sacrifice in March. As PWInsider notes, tickets for the Louisville, Kentucky PPV go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET.

The show takes place on March 5th with an AXS TV taping on March 6th. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster.

– A listing on the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival website notes that Impact is holding a Gutcheck tryout in Columbus, Ohio on March 6th. You can see the listing at the link, which reads as follows: