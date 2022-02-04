wrestling / News
Impact News: Sacrifice Tickets On Sale Tomorrow, Gutcheck Returning
– Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning for Impact Sacrifice in March. As PWInsider notes, tickets for the Louisville, Kentucky PPV go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET.
The show takes place on March 5th with an AXS TV taping on March 6th. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster.
– A listing on the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival website notes that Impact is holding a Gutcheck tryout in Columbus, Ohio on March 6th. You can see the listing at the link, which reads as follows:
IMPACT Wrestling is teaming up with the annual, prestigious Arnold Classic – the professional bodybuilding portion of the Arnold Sports Festival, also known as the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival.
The multi-sport Arnold Sports Festival, established in 1989, also features a strongman competition, plus a fitness, figure and bikini expo, and is set for March 3-6 in Columbus, Ohio – with more than 20,000 athletes expected to attend, representing more than 80 countries.
IMPACT executives confirmed that multiple wrestlers will be appearing at the 3-day event, though no names have been released yet. Also, IMPACT will have a vendor area with company information available, autograph sessions, merchandise for sale and stay tuned for more information on a special Arnold Classic edition of Gutcheck. The 2022 Arnold Expo will feature more than 1,000 booths of the latest in sports equipment, apparel and nutrition and two stages that hosts unique, non-stop competitions and entertainment.
The Arnold Expo, in the main hall of the Greater Columbus Convention Center, is the nation’s largest health and fitness exposition.
“The Arnold Classic is the premiere event of its kind in the world. It’s an honor that IMPACT Wrestling will be represented at the event and a great way to further expand our fan base,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore.
