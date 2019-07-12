Impact News: Street Fight Set For Next Week’s TV Taping, Brian Cage Gets Married, Next Week’s Episode

– Impact Wrestling has announced a Street Fight for the TV taping to take place next week. As you can see below, Brian Cage will face Michael Elgin at the taping, which takes place in Windsor, Ontario on July 19th:

This is HUGE! On July 19th in Windsor, @MrGMSI_BCage and @MichaelElgin25 face off in a Slammiversary rematch but this time, it’s a Street Fight! TICKETS: https://t.co/tlRdFNiMX9#IMPACT pic.twitter.com/V7ntnpjnQ4 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 12, 2019

– PWInsider reports that Cage and Melissa Santos got married yesterday, with Joey Ryan, Kiera Hogan, Sami Callihan, Jessicka Havok, Nevaeh, Jake Crist, Su Yung, and Rich Swann in attendance. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.

– Next Friday’s episode of Impact Wrestling will feature the Impact Fallout show to take place on Sunday in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The show will will feature a Mash-Up tournament in which enemies have to work together. The first teams announced are Michael Elgin/Willie Mack and Tessa Blanchard/Sami Callihan, teaming. You can find out more here.