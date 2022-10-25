wrestling / News

Impact No Surrender 2023 Set For Las Vegas in February

October 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact No Surrender 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the date and location for No Surrender 2023. The company announced on Tuesday that No Surrender will take place on February 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be an Impact! Plus event. It will be followed by two nights of TV tapings on February 25th and 26th.

The date for No Surrender makes it another Friday event, following a continuing trend for the company.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact No Surrender, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading