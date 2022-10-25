wrestling / News
Impact No Surrender 2023 Set For Las Vegas in February
October 25, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced the date and location for No Surrender 2023. The company announced on Tuesday that No Surrender will take place on February 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be an Impact! Plus event. It will be followed by two nights of TV tapings on February 25th and 26th.
The date for No Surrender makes it another Friday event, following a continuing trend for the company.
.@IMPACTWRESTLING No Surrender is LIVE February 24th from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas!
No Surrender: https://t.co/wKD0NlVII8
Fallout:https://t.co/Pm4hwE1viV
Fallout Night Two:https://t.co/S6OiCZVWfJ
3 Night Package:https://t.co/hy82OF5SAF pic.twitter.com/T3RqSDVJtB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg On X-Pac Mentioning Chyna During DX Reunion, Billy Gunn Not Appearing
- WWE Official Close To Triple H Reportedly a ‘Hard No’ On CM Punk Return
- Steve Austin Gets Compactor Named After Him Amid Madison, WI Climate Change Efforts
- Matt Hardy On Whether He’ll Retire in WWE or AEW, Who He’d Want to Induct Hardys Into WWE Hall of Fame