Impact No Surrender Results 12.7.19: Sami Callihan Defends World Title, More

– Impact Wrestling held their No Surrender show with Wrestling Revolver last night in Dayton Ohio, featuring Sami Callihan defending the Impact World Title and more. As previously reported, the event was unable to stream on Impact Plus due to technical issues. A VOD of the show will be released on the service.

The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Trey defeated Tyler Manix and Logan James

* Rosemary defeated Madison Rayne

* Rhino defeated “The Hook” Jeremiah

* Rhino defeated Clayton Gainz

* Michael Elgin defeated Larry D

* Jake and Dave Crist defeated Wentz & Dez and The Desi Hit Squad

* Madman Fulton defeated Brian Cage, Willie Mack, Acey Romero, and Crash Jaxon (Hoss Fight Scramble Match)

* Jessicka Havoc defeated Taya Valkyrie (c) via DQ, Taya retained the title (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Eddie Edwards defeated Ace Austin (Non-Title Match)

* Sami Callihan (c) defeated Rich Swann (Impact World Championship)