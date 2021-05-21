wrestling / News

Impact News: Petey Williams Picks Up Win, Tenille Dashwood vs. Kiera Hogan Highlight

May 20, 2021
Petey Williams Impact Wrestling

– Petey Williams’ run through the X-Division resulted in another win for him on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. You can see a clip of Williams’ win over VSK below:

– Impact also shared a clip of Tenille Dashwood’s win over Kiera Hogan from the episode:

Petey Williams, Tenille Dashwood, Kiera Hogan

