wrestling / News
Impact News: Petey Williams Picks Up Win, Tenille Dashwood vs. Kiera Hogan Highlight
May 20, 2021
– Petey Williams’ run through the X-Division resulted in another win for him on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. You can see a clip of Williams’ win over VSK below:
– Impact also shared a clip of Tenille Dashwood’s win over Kiera Hogan from the episode:
