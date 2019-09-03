Impact Reportedly Keeping Killer Kross Off AAA Show In New York

– As previously reported, a rumor was going around that Killer Kross was being kept off television due to his refusal to blade at Slammiversary against Eddie Edwards. WrestleZone and Fightful were able to confirm the rumor.

Fightful goes on to report that Impact is trying to keep Kross of the AAA show in New York on Sept. 15. Impact is allowing AAA to use their promoter’s license and several other amenities for the event. Kross has worked multiple AAA shows in Mexico, including the recent TripleMania event. PWInsider reports that Impact wants Kross off the event in fear that he is preparing to sue the company.

Fightful’s report says that Kross has been speaking to Impact via an attorney in recent weeks and he believes Impact is in breach of contract. Kross reportedly has several months left on his deal and Impact has the option to roll the contract over, though it is unknown for how long.