wrestling / News

Impact Reportedly Signs Fallah Bahh to New Deal

October 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fallah Bahh

Fallah Bahh is staying with Impact Wrestling for the time being, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the Impact veteran has signed a new deal with the company.

Bahh was mostly used in a team with TJP until recently, when he was part of the WrestleHouse story over the summer and was the best man for John E. Bravo’s wedding to Rosemary that saw a “Who Shot Bravo?” mystery kick off. Bahh has been with Impact since 2017.

Fallah Bahh, Impact Wrestling

