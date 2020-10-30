Impact Reportedly Signs Fallah Bahh to New Deal

Fallah Bahh is staying with Impact Wrestling for the time being, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the Impact veteran has signed a new deal with the company.

Bahh was mostly used in a team with TJP until recently, when he was part of the WrestleHouse story over the summer and was the best man for John E. Bravo’s wedding to Rosemary that saw a “Who Shot Bravo?” mystery kick off. Bahh has been with Impact since 2017.