Impact News: Savannah Evans Pays Tribute to Daffney, Turning Point On-Sale Date, Bound For Glory Meet & Greets

– Savannah Evans was part of the Monster’s Ball match at Knockouts Knockdown, and she paid tribute to Daffney after the match. You can see the post below to her Twitter account, writing:

“Last night won’t soon be forgotten. #KnockoutsKnockdown #monstersball2021 #ThankYouDaffney”

– Tickets go on sale for Turning Point 2021 on Friday at Ticketmaster.com, according to PWInsider. The show takes place in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Casino on November 2nd.

– The company has announced the following meet & greet events set for October 22nd in Las Vegas head of that weekend’s Bound For Glory PPV:

* The Good Brothers

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will be appearing – with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship titles, no doubt – from 3-6 p.m. at Power Play Sports Collectibles, located at Boulevard Mall (3528 S. Maryland Parkway #408). For more information, email [email protected] or call 702-459-7529.

* Tenille Dashwood, Jordynne Grace, Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo, D’Lo Brown & Heath

A 2-hour Meet & Greet is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at The Fight Shop, located inside the Las Vegas South Premium Outlet Mall (7400 S. Las Vegas Blvd., #235 – enter Door E). Autograph signers include Tenille Dashwood, Jordynne Grace, Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo, D’Lo Brown and Heath.

* Matt Cardona & Brian Myers

The Major Wrestling Figure Pod Live X, an event three years in the making, starts at 7:30 p.m., at The Nerd, a popular bar in downtown Las Vegas (450 E. Fremont Street, #250). Cardona confirmed the event will include surprise wrestler appearances, a Major Mystery Gift, and much more. “The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Live X will have the most surprise guests ever,” Cardona said. For tickets, go to: http://majorwfpod.com/ticket/