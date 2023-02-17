Impact News: Stars Featured in Upcoming Diary Series, Barry Horowitz Appears On Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has released a new promo for Fight Network’s new Diary series featuring several stars from the company. You can see the video below which features Jordynne Grace, Chris Sabin, Gisele Shaw and more alongside Invicta MMA fighters:

– Last night’s Impact Wrestling saw famed WWE enhancement talent Barry Horowitz appear. Horowitz was brought in by Johnny Swinger to give him an easy win, but it went awry as Horowitz defeated Swinger: