Impact News: Tenille Dashwood Out Of Tag Title Match This Week, Tickets on Sale For No Surrender

January 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tenille Dashwood has been forced out of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship match on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that Dashwood will be unable to compete alongside Madison Rayne against The IInspiration on Thursday’s show and that Kaleb With a K will be replacing her:

– Impact has announced that tickets are now on sale for No Surrender weekend on February 19th and 20th. You can see all the details in the below tweet:

