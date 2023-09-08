wrestling / News
Impact Victory Road Pre-Show Is Online
September 8, 2023 | Posted by
Impact presents Victory Road tonight, and the Countdown to Victory Road livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT ahead of the PPV. 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at that same time.
