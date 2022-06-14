Impact Wrestling Announces Reverse Battle Royal for Slammiversary

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed another new matchup for this year’s Slammiversary event. A Reverse Battel Royal Match will be taking place at the event.

The Reverse Battle Royal and Digital Media Championship matchups will both stream for live and free on the Countdown to Slammiversary on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. Impact Slammiversary 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, June 19.

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

* Impact Knockouts Championship Queen of the Mountain Match: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Influence (c) vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

* Impact X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers

* Monster’s Ball: Moose vs. Sami Callihan

* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) vs. Impact Originals (Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, Two More TBD)

* Reverse Battle Royal (Countdown to Slammiversary)

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (Countdown to Slammiversary)