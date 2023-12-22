Impact Wrestling Names Knockout Of The Year & More On Best Of 2023 Part 1 Show

Impact Wrestling held the first part of its Best of 2023 special on Thursday and named its Knockout of the Year, plus more. The episode saw the company announce the following Year-End Awards, with more set for next week:

* Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: MK Ultra

* Male Tag Team of the Year: Chris Bey & Ace Austin

* One to Watch for 2024: KiLynn King

* Knockout of the Year: Trinity