wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Names Knockout Of The Year & More On Best Of 2023 Part 1 Show
Impact Wrestling held the first part of its Best of 2023 special on Thursday and named its Knockout of the Year, plus more. The episode saw the company announce the following Year-End Awards, with more set for next week:
* Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: MK Ultra
* Male Tag Team of the Year: Chris Bey & Ace Austin
* One to Watch for 2024: KiLynn King
* Knockout of the Year: Trinity
BREAKING: MK Ultra is Knockouts Tag Team of the Year!@mashaslamovich @Kelly_WP #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Hvx7jgL60I
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 22, 2023
BREAKING: #ABC is Male Tag Team of the Year! @DashingChrisBey @The_Ace_Austin
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/pBt4eSMxtG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 22, 2023
BREAKING: @TheTrinity_Fatu is Knockout Of The Year! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/bX7uaPebmf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Didn’t Send Hulk Hogan To NJPW
- Details On Mercedes Mone’s Asking Price, Reportedly More Than Charlotte Flair’s New WWE Deal
- Backstage Details on Ilja Dragunov’s Injury Angle on WWE NXT TV, NXT Officials Happy With Angle
- Jake Roberts On Kerry Von Erich’s NWA World Title Run, Why It Was So Short