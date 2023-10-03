IMPACT Wrestling Announces Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for October 5th

IMPACT Wrestling announced on Twitter that Bhupinder Gujjar will answer Moose’s open singles challenge on the next episode of IMPACT. The announcement stated:

