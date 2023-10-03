wrestling / News

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for October 5th

October 3, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling announced on Twitter that Bhupinder Gujjar will answer Moose’s open singles challenge on the next episode of IMPACT. The announcement stated:

@TheMooseNation w/ @Myers_Wrestling laid out an open challenge on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @bhupindergujj4r steps up to the plate THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c!

You can see the original social media post for the announcement below.

