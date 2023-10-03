wrestling / News
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for October 5th
October 3, 2023 | Posted by
IMPACT Wrestling announced on Twitter that Bhupinder Gujjar will answer Moose’s open singles challenge on the next episode of IMPACT. The announcement stated:
@TheMooseNation w/ @Myers_Wrestling laid out an open challenge on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @bhupindergujj4r steps up to the plate THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c!
.@TheMooseNation w/@Myers_Wrestling laid out an open challenge on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @bhupindergujj4r steps up to the plate THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/lHbvoCtY1z
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 3, 2023
