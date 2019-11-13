Impact Wrestling News: Update on Producers, Ed Nordholm at Combate Presser, Upcoming Show Notes

– PWInsider reports that the current lineup of working producers for Impact Wrestling include Jimmy Jacobs, Tommy Dreamer, former WWE Creative Team member R.D. Evans, Petey Williams, D’Lo Brown, Chris Gail Kim and Don Callis.

– Additionally, PWInsider notes that Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm was in attendance at last week’s AXS TV Combate Americas press conference. Alberto El Patron’s last time working with Impact was when he no-showed an event in New Orleans, and Impact dropped El Patron as a result.

– PWInsider also reports that the New York City TV tapings for Impact will start airing on December 3. Additionally, the next Impact Twitch special will be Motown Showdown. The event will stream from Belleville, Michigan.