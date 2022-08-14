Impact Wrestling News: Spoiler On Bound for Glory Main Event, More Details On Tonight’s Taping, Update On Creative Plan For KUSHIDA

– PWInsider reports that at today’s Impact Wresting taping in Chicago, Eddie Edwards won a top contender’s elimination match to get a shot at the Impact World title. He will face Josh Alexander at Bound for Glory on October 7.

– Last night’s Emergence PPV was sold out, and tonight’s TV taping almost sold out.

– KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns will be a regular team going forward.

– Matches taped tonight include Chris Bey vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division title and Kenny King vs. Heath. An AAW championship match between Mat Fitchet and 1 Called Manders was also taped, with AAW set to release the match online sometime soon.