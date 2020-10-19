wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: The North Test Negative For COVID, Scott D’Amore Offering Personal Thank Yous For Buying Bound for Glory, Behind the Scenes of Talk’n Shop A Mania 2

October 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The North Impact Wrestling

– Both Ethan Page and Josh Alexander of the North revealed they have tested negative for COVID-19 and will be able to appear at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory event this Saturday. The two took part in GCW The Collective, where several wrestlers tested positive.

They are set to challenge for the Impact Wrestling tag team titles against The Good Brothers, Madman Fulton & Ace Austin and champions the Motor City Machine Guns.

– A new behind-the-scenes video for Talk’n Shop A Mania 2 is now online.

– Scott D’Amore revealed on Twitter that he will be sending personal thank you videos to those who preorder Bound for Glory.

