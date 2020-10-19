wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: The North Test Negative For COVID, Scott D’Amore Offering Personal Thank Yous For Buying Bound for Glory, Behind the Scenes of Talk’n Shop A Mania 2
– Both Ethan Page and Josh Alexander of the North revealed they have tested negative for COVID-19 and will be able to appear at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory event this Saturday. The two took part in GCW The Collective, where several wrestlers tested positive.
They are set to challenge for the Impact Wrestling tag team titles against The Good Brothers, Madman Fulton & Ace Austin and champions the Motor City Machine Guns.
Don’t worry everyone ….
I’m still #BoundForGlory 😉#BFG2020 #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3QQchDf9s7
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 19, 2020
You know whats stressful? Worrying about the possibility of catching covid-19, being asymptomatic & passing it along to others.
I waited 5 days. Got my test. As of today I can share that I am NEGATIVE.
Now to drip sweat & watch the G1 finals.
Be safe everyone ✌. pic.twitter.com/wZ5C9vqJhO
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) October 18, 2020
– A new behind-the-scenes video for Talk’n Shop A Mania 2 is now online.
– Scott D’Amore revealed on Twitter that he will be sending personal thank you videos to those who preorder Bound for Glory.
.@IMPACTWRESTLING fans!
Use the link below to preorder #BFG2020 and I’ll respond with a personal thank you video.
It’s BFG week folk. Can’t wait for Saturday night!#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/3WaGhKbq33
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) October 18, 2020
