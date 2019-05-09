Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Was The One Who Took Brian Cage To Hospital

We previously reported that Brian Cage was injured after his match with Johnny Impact at Impact Wrestling Rebellion last month. He suffered inflammation, a bone bruise and a possible small fracture in his back after taking a Spanish fly from the ramp to the floor. He has since been removed from all live events and TV tapings. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling is giving credit to Michael Elgin for putting Cage on the shelf with his powerbomb in storyline.

Meanwhile, it was noted that Impact president Ed Nordholm is the one who drove Cage to the hospital and he spent twelve hours in the hospital with him. This fact was apparently “not lost” on the talent.