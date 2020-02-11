Impact Wrestling News: Preview for Tonight on AXS TV, Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace Title Match, Cold Open Video for This Week

– Impact Wrestling announced the following matchups for tonight’s show on AXS TV:

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Taya (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

* Best of 5 Series, Match 2: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards

* Joey Ryan vs. Rob Van Dam

* Madman Fulton vs. Daga

* Fallah Bahh vs. Ethan Page

* Willie Mack vs. Shera

– Also, the cold open video for this week’s Impact episode has been released. You can check out that video below.