Impact Wrestling News: Preview for Tonight on AXS TV, Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace Title Match, Cold Open Video for This Week
– Impact Wrestling announced the following matchups for tonight’s show on AXS TV:
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Taya (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
* Best of 5 Series, Match 2: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Joey Ryan vs. Rob Van Dam
* Madman Fulton vs. Daga
* Fallah Bahh vs. Ethan Page
* Willie Mack vs. Shera
– Also, the cold open video for this week’s Impact episode has been released. You can check out that video below.
