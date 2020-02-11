wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Preview for Tonight on AXS TV, Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace Title Match, Cold Open Video for This Week

February 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TayaJordynne-1-1 Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling announced the following matchups for tonight’s show on AXS TV:

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Taya (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
* Best of 5 Series, Match 2: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Joey Ryan vs. Rob Van Dam
* Madman Fulton vs. Daga
* Fallah Bahh vs. Ethan Page
* Willie Mack vs. Shera

– Also, the cold open video for this week’s Impact episode has been released. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading