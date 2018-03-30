Impact Wrestling Rating Back Up to 2018 High, Viewership Hits 21-Month Best

– Impact Wrestling saw its rating tick back up to tie the high point for 2018, while viewership was the best since the summer of 2016. Thursday night’s episode had a 0.1 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 399,000 viewers. The demo rating matched the number from both two and four weeks ago, and was up a tick from last week’s 0.09. The viewership on the other hand was up 10% from last week’s 362,000 and marked the best overall audience for the show since the July 5th, 2016 episode had 410,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #104 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. ESPN’s opening day Major League Baseball show between the Giants and Dodgers won the night among cable shows with a 0.61 demo rating and 1.966 million viewers.