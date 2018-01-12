Impact Wrestling Rating Down For First Time in Four Weeks

– The rating for this week’s Impact Wrestling saw the show’s first fall in four weeks. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 276,000 viewers, down 14% and 11% from last week’s 0.07 and 309,000. The drop puts an end, at least for this week, to a series of momentum gains for the show; the last time the show was down was the December 14th episode which scored a major low of a 0.02 and 161,000 viewers. While this week’s episode was down from last week, it was still above the 0.05 rating from two weeks ago and the 269,000 from three weeks back.

Impact Wrestling ranked #136 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. NBA games led the night on cable for ESPN, with the Cavs vs. Raptors at #1 (0.69/1.788 million) and the Spurs vs. Lakers at #2 (0.66/1.573 million).