Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Slides

– The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling stayed even, while viewership was down from last week. Last night’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 276,000 viewers, steady and down 7% from last week’s 0.07 and 298,000. The audience was the lowest for the show since the May 24th episode had an audience of 263,000.

Impact ranked #125 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation won the evening with a 0.97 demo rating and 1.65 million viewers.