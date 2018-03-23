Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Rises

– The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling dropped a tick, while viewership rose slightly. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 362,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 10% and up 3% respectively from last week’s 0.1 demo rating and audience of 350,000. The total viewership was the best since the March 1st episode’s 365,000 while the rating was still above the 0.07 from two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #116 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. TBS’s NCAA Tournament airing that started at 7:24 won the night with a 0.93 demo rating and 3.038 million viewers.