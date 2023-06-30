Impact Wrestling Rating Up From Last Week, Viewership Hits 15-Month High

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the rating up from the previous week, while the audience hit the highest point in over a year. Thursday’s show scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 149,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 34.2% respectively from last week’s 0.01 demo rating and audience of 111,000. The demo rating matched the 0.02 from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the best since the March 31st, 2022 episode also had 149,000. The last time the show had more than that number was the January 27th, 2022 episode with 182,000.

Impact ranked #135 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with the Copa Oro 2023 game on TUDN topping the night at a 0.20 demo rating and 554,000 viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.017 demo rating and 107,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.031 demo rating and 114,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.