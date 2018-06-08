Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Up From Last Week

– The rating and viewership for this week’s Impact rose from last week. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 289,000 viewers, up a tick and 5% from last week’s 0.06 demo rating and 283,000 viewers. The demo rating hit the general norm for 2018 to date, while the audience was the best since the May 17th episode had 329,000 viewers.

Impact Wrestling ranked #119 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation won the night for MTV with a 0.99 demo rating and 1.65 million viewers.